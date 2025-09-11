Redwire Opens New Facility To Support Space-Based Defense

Redwire [RDW] on Thursday said it has opened a new 15,000 square-foot facility in Albuquerque, N.M., that will focus on rapid development of space-based defense systems. The Firestone Rapid Capabilities Facility will support strategic systems assembly, integration, and test, structural, mechanical, and thermal spacecraft subsystems, launch and ground support equipment for proliferated space, and advanced analysis and testing methods for national security applications. Redwire already supports the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in the region and its new facility will…