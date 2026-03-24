Recruitment And Retention Of Contracting Officers Key, As DAF Examines Incentives

As Golden Dome and other modernization programs face a flood of new funding in a possibly $500 billion requested increase for the Defense Department in fiscal 2027, the Department of the Air Force (DAF) is examining signing bonuses and other methods to attract and retain the department's civilians, including contracting officers and specialists in the GS-1102 category. The DAF's civilian incentives' move comes as DoD and the military services grapple with personnel losses since last year under the Trump administration's…