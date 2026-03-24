Recruitment And Retention Of Contracting Officers Key, As DAF Examines Incentives

As Golden Dome and other modernization programs face a flood of new funding in a possibly $500 billion requested increase for the Defense Department in fiscal 2027, the Department of the Air Force (DAF) is examining signing bonuses and other methods to attract and retain the department's civilians, including contracting officers and specialists in the GS-1102 category. The DAF's civilian incentives' move comes as DoD and the military services grapple with personnel losses since last year under the Trump administration's…
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Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
Army Taking ‘More Refined’ Approach On Push For Right To Repair Reforms, Obadal Says
After lawmakers decided against including major “right to repair” reforms in the latest defense policy bill, a senior Army official has said the service is continuing its push for authorities […]
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
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