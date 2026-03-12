Rambeau Departs L3Harris To Lead Karman; Mehta Adds To Roles

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Thursday said it has appointed Sam Mehta as president of the Communications & Spectrum Dominance segment in addition to his role leading the Space & Mission Systems segment following the departure of Jon Rambeau to be the next CEO of Karman Space & Defense [KRMN]. Mehta has been president of the Space & Mission Systems segment since early January when L3Harris consolidated from four operating segments to three. Prior to realignment, he led the Communication Systems…
