Business/Financial

Rambeau Departs L3Harris To Lead Karman; Mehta Adds To Roles

Cal Biesecker By
Jon Rambeau. Photo: Business Wire

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Thursday said it has appointed Sam Mehta as president of the Communications & Spectrum Dominance segment in addition to his role leading the Space & Mission Systems segment following the departure of Jon Rambeau to be the next CEO of Karman Space & Defense [KRMN]. Mehta has been president of the Space & Mission Systems segment since early January when L3Harris consolidated from four operating segments to three. Prior to realignment, he led the Communication Systems…

Congress Updates

Congress

Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability

A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]

Unmanned Systems

In Response To Flag Concerns, DoD Looks To Reduce Drone Prices, As Order for 30,000 Looms

The Pentagon is bargain shopping for Group 1 drones, as other countries, including Ukraine and China, have taken advantage of consumer electronics-level prices to bolster their stables. “In last spring’s […]

Pentagon

Amid Questions On Weapons Stockpiles, Caine Says U.S. Has ‘Sufficient’ Munitions For Iran Operation

Pentagon leaders on Wednesday sought to quell concerns over the rate at which the U.S. is employing critical munitions in its military strike campaign against Iran, with lawmakers also pressing […]

Congress

SASC Leaders Criticize Trump’s Defense Strategy, Press Colby On Policy Shifts

Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) leadership on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration’s new National Defense Strategy (NDS) and pressed the Pentagon’s top policy official to explain the document’s priorities. SASC […]

