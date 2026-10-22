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Nuclear Modernization

Radiant Picked To Supply Microreactor For Naval Weapons Station Crane

Trey Rorie
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Radiant Picked To Supply Microreactor For Naval Weapons Station Crane
Close up illustration of atomic particle for nuclear energy imagery

The Navy selected El Segundo, Calif.-based Radiant Nuclear’s microreactor technology to power Naval Weapons Station in Crane, Ind., the company said Tuesday. The Navy previously announced in September that Naval Weapons Station in Crane would be the service’s first naval microreactor installation. Radiant will work with the Navy, Army, Defense Innovation Unit, Nuclear Regulatory Commission and others on the project, according to the company's press release. Radiant’s Kaleidos microreactor will go through an environmental review, site development and fine-tuning of…

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