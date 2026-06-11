Pyka’s New Autonomous Cargo Drone Conducts Parachute Airdrops

Shortly following its first flight, Pyka on Thursday said it recently demonstrated autonomous low-altitude parachute airdrops using its fixed-wing unmanned DropShip cargo aircraft that is designed for long-range military logistics operations in contested environments. Pyka said the June 4 demonstration included autonomous delivery of “multiple 200-pound payloads from an altitude of 300 feet, landing within 50 feet of the intended target location.” Since then, DropShip is flown more airdrop tests with plans to get to drops of 400 pounds and…
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House Appropriators Unveil $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill, Restore Funds For E-7, Army Aviation
House appropriators on Wednesday released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, with the legislation reversing Army aviation cuts, restoring funding for the Air Force’s E-7 Wedgetail program […]
MOSA Implementation By Pentagon Lagging, GAO Official Says
While the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) has been a requirement for major defense acquisition programs since January 2019 and other Defense Department acquisitions since January 2021, few programs are […]
HASC Wants Info On Army’s Plans To Pursue Autonomous Aerial Delivery, Surface Vessels For Logistics
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) added several measures to its version of the next defense policy bill seeking more details from the Army on efforts to develop future logistics […]
McConnell: “Safe To Conclude There Will Not Be A Third Reconciliation Bill”
Two top GOP senators on the Senate Appropriations Committee are opposing a third reconciliation bill. The Trump administration’s total $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense request is split between $1.15 […]