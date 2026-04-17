Potential $12 Billion AEGIS And Integrated Combat System Sale To Germany Okayed By State Department

The State Department last Friday said it has okayed a potential $11.9 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Germany for AEGIS technology and integrated combat system equipment. Lockheed Martin [LMT] and RTX [RTX] are the principal contractors for the proposed FMS. The potential deal includes eight shipsets each of the AEGIS-based Integrated Combat System MK 6 MOD X computing infrastructures, AN-SPY-6(V)1 active electronically scanned array S-band radars, MK 41 Baseline VIII Vertical Launch Systems, Cooperative Engagement Capability, GPS-based positioning navigation…