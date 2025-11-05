Portal Space Unveils Rapid Maneuverable Spacecraft With Plans To Launch In 2026

Portal Space Systems on Wednesday introduced a new spacecraft to it product suite, Starburst, an ESPA-class satellite deigned for rapid maneuverability with plans for an initial launch in the fourth quarter of 2026. The initial flight of Starburst will include live payloads and “demonstrate rendezvous proximity operations, rapid retasking, and rapid orbital change for national security and commercial use cases,” the Seattle-based startup said. The new bus is designed for rapid maneuverability in low Earth orbit, medium Earth orbit, and…