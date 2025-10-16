Planet Nabs $13 Million Award Under NGA’s Luno B Award For Data Analytics

Planet Labs [PL] on Thursday said it has received its first award under the Luno B contract, a $12.8 million order to provide data analytics for maritime domain awareness. The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) in January chose 13 companies, including Planet, to compete for task orders under the five-year, $200 million Luno B indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (Defense Daily, Jan. 15). Planet said its award is for the Advanced Analytics for Maritime Operations and Reconnaissance order. The company said it will…