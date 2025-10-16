Sign In
Search
Intelligence Community

Planet Nabs $13 Million Award Under NGA’s Luno B Award For Data Analytics

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Planet Nabs $13 Million Award Under NGA’s Luno B Award For Data Analytics
Planet Labs satellite imagery of Russian navy in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 24, 2022. Image: Planet Labs

Planet Labs [PL] on Thursday said it has received its first award under the Luno B contract, a $12.8 million order to provide data analytics for maritime domain awareness. The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) in January chose 13 companies, including Planet, to compete for task orders under the five-year, $200 million Luno B indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (Defense Daily, Jan. 15). Planet said its award is for the Advanced Analytics for Maritime Operations and Reconnaissance order. The company said it will…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

Second Batch of SDA Tranche 1, Transport Layer Satellites Launched

Congress

Markey, Sanders Introduce Senate Bill To Reduce Nuclear Weapons Funding

Air Force

Department of Air Force to Scrap Integrated Capabilities Command, Create Chief Modernization Officer Position

Air Force

AeroVironment Deploying New Its Golden Dome Limited Area Counter-Drone System At Grand Forks

Trending

Army Taps Lockheed Martin To Develop Second Interceptor For IFPC Inc. 2
Army Selects AEVEX’s Atlas, Anduril’s Altius 600 For Launched Effects-Short Range Fielding
Anduril Unveils EagleEye AI-Powered Headsets, Building Variant For Army’s SBMC Program
SDA Projects Contractor Personnel Increase Needed for Golden Dome, Custody Layer Support
Navy To Hold LCS Mission Module Industry Day

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume