Pentagon’s Counter-Drone Task Force Seeks More Than $580 Million For R&D In 2027

The Defense Department’s office focused on speeding the development and delivery of systems and technologies to counter threats from small drones is requesting more than $580 million in research, development, test and evaluation funds in fiscal year 2027 and an unknown amount of procurement funding, according to Pentagon budget documents. The $580.3 million RDT&E request is under the advanced component development and prototypes category within the Joint Staff’s budget authority and is dramatically higher than the $6.5 million the Joint…