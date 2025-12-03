Pentagon To Spend $1 Billion On Rapidly Delivering Over 300,000 Small Drones By 2028

The Pentagon has detailed plans to spend just over $1 billion in the next two years to rapidly deliver more than 300,000 small one-way attack drones. A new Request for Information notice seeks industry’s input on the Drone Dominance Program, set to begin early next year, as the department looks to initially buy small drones worth $5,000 a unit using reconciliation funds before working to cut the unit cost in half over time. "Drone dominance will do two things: drive costs…