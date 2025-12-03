Sign In
Pentagon

Pentagon To Spend $1 Billion On Rapidly Delivering Over 300,000 Small Drones By 2028

Matthew Beinart By
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth hosts a drone demonstration at the Pentagon, July 10, 2025. The event was hosted to portray the Secretary of Defense’s initiative of Unleashing U.S. Military Drone Dominance. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Llanez Delgado)

The Pentagon has detailed plans to spend just over $1 billion in the next two years to rapidly deliver more than 300,000 small one-way attack drones. A new Request for Information notice seeks industry’s input on the Drone Dominance Program, set to begin early next year, as the department looks to initially buy small drones worth $5,000 a unit using reconciliation funds before working to cut the unit cost in half over time. "Drone dominance will do two things: drive costs…

