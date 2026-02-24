Pentagon Reconciliation Funding Has $4.5 Billion For B-21, As Northrop Grumman And Air Force Agree To Acceleration

AURORA, Colo.--The Pentagon's $150.5 billion in fiscal 2026 reconciliation funding has $4.5 billion to accelerate production of the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider stealth bomber by Northrop Grumman [NOC], and the Air Force and the company have agreed on such acceleration, Northrop Grumman said Monday evening after the kick-off of the Air & Space Forces Association annual warfare symposium here. The Air Force's plans have called for 100 B-21s, yet that number may increase to 145 or more, due to…