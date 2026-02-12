Sign In
Search
International

Pentagon Policy Chief Makes Pitch For NATO 3.0, With Increased European Responsibility

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Pentagon Policy Chief Makes Pitch For NATO 3.0, With Increased European Responsibility
Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg swears in Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby with an oath ceremony at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April, 9, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

The Pentagon’s policy chief on Thursday made his pitch to allies for a “NATO 3.0” model based around European partners’ increased responsibilities and defense expenditures and a U.S. role of “partnership rather than dependency.” Elbridge Colby, under secretary of defense for policy, reaffirmed the U.S.’ commitment to the alliance, while noting  the new approach to NATO “will require uncomfortable conversations and difficult trade-offs” as the U.S. shifts priorities to homeland defense and deterrence efforts in the Indo-Pacific. “These realities compel…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Air Force CCA Mission Autonomy Phase Begins With Software From Collins Aerospace And Shield AI

Advanced / Transformational Technology

DoD Hypersonics Office Makes Six S&T Awards

Navy/USMC

FY ‘27 Budget Will Double FY ‘26 Ship Procurement Numbers And Focus On Auxiliary, SecNav Says

Air Force

Space Force Deploys GSSAP Sensor After USSF-87 Launch; Service And ULA Investigating SRM Anomaly

Trending

Startup Developing Blended Wing Aircraft For Cargo Use Raises $28 Million
America First Arms Transfer Strategy Looks To Larger FMS
Cyber Defense At RF, Ground, Optical Interfaces Key For Space Systems
Starfish Nabs $55 Million Space Force Award For Orbital Mobility
Contract Awards

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume