Pentagon Policy Chief Makes Pitch For NATO 3.0, With Increased European Responsibility

The Pentagon’s policy chief on Thursday made his pitch to allies for a “NATO 3.0” model based around European partners’ increased responsibilities and defense expenditures and a U.S. role of “partnership rather than dependency.” Elbridge Colby, under secretary of defense for policy, reaffirmed the U.S.’ commitment to the alliance, while noting the new approach to NATO “will require uncomfortable conversations and difficult trade-offs” as the U.S. shifts priorities to homeland defense and deterrence efforts in the Indo-Pacific. “These realities compel…