Pentagon Plans $65 Million Effort To Integrate PAC-3 MSEs Onto Navy Destroyers

The Defense Department plans to spend $65 million from the 2025 reconciliation bill to integrate the Lockheed Martin [LMT] Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) onto the Aegis Combat System-equipped Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, according to a Pentagon spending plan submitted to Congress. This expansion of PAC-3 MSE from land-based Patriot batteries to ships would add employment options and utility of the missiles for air and missile defense operations. The plan divides the funds into three efforts, all planned…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
In Response To Flag Concerns, DoD Looks To Reduce Drone Prices, As Order for 30,000 Looms
The Pentagon is bargain shopping for Group 1 drones, as other countries, including Ukraine and China, have taken advantage of consumer electronics-level prices to bolster their stables. “In last spring’s […]
Amid Questions On Weapons Stockpiles, Caine Says U.S. Has ‘Sufficient’ Munitions For Iran Operation
Pentagon leaders on Wednesday sought to quell concerns over the rate at which the U.S. is employing critical munitions in its military strike campaign against Iran, with lawmakers also pressing […]
SASC Leaders Criticize Trump’s Defense Strategy, Press Colby On Policy Shifts
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) leadership on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration’s new National Defense Strategy (NDS) and pressed the Pentagon’s top policy official to explain the document’s priorities. SASC […]
Wicker Wants Legislation On DoD’s Equity Investments In Minerals Supply Chain
Legislation regarding equity investments by the Defense Department in critical mineral supply chains is needed to strengthen the larger defense industrial base and demonstrate to the “free market” that the […]
Job Feed
-
Veterans Representative and Transfer Data Entry Specialist
Arkansas State University - Jonesboro, AR
-
Instructor Developer IV Intelligence Operations Task Lead
Aleut Federal, LLC - Colorado Springs, CO
-
Executive Assistant (Secret Clearance #26-033)
Strategic Analysis, Inc. - Arlington, VA
-
Business Development Manager
Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. - Remote, WI