Pentagon Plans $65 Million Effort To Integrate PAC-3 MSEs Onto Navy Destroyers

The Defense Department plans to spend $65 million from the 2025 reconciliation bill to integrate the Lockheed Martin [LMT] Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) onto the Aegis Combat System-equipped Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, according to a Pentagon spending plan submitted to Congress. This expansion of PAC-3 MSE from land-based Patriot batteries to ships would add employment options and utility of the missiles for air and missile defense operations. The plan divides the funds into three efforts, all planned…