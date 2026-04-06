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Pentagon More Than Doubles Funding For Missile Defense Interceptors In 2027 Request

Rich Abott By
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Pentagon More Than Doubles Funding For Missile Defense Interceptors In 2027 Request
An SM-3 Block IIA was launched from the USS John Finn (DDG-113) on Nov. 16, 2020, as part of FTM-44 to evaluate the feasibility of the SM-3 Block IIA capability to defeat an ICBM threat. (Photo: U.S. Missile Defense Agency)

The Pentagon’s fiscal year 2027 budget request is seeking billions of dollars more to procure missile defense interceptors, according to documents published Friday. The Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) procurement budget would increase from $2.5 billion to $5.7 billion, largely focused on increasing procurement of Standard Missile-3 Block IIA interceptors. MDA’s procurement numbers combine about $1 billion in the base budget with $4.7 billion in a planned 2026 reconciliation bill. The FY ‘27 budget seeks to procure 136 SM-3 IIAs at…

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