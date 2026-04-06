Pentagon More Than Doubles Funding For Missile Defense Interceptors In 2027 Request

The Pentagon’s fiscal year 2027 budget request is seeking billions of dollars more to procure missile defense interceptors, according to documents published Friday. The Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) procurement budget would increase from $2.5 billion to $5.7 billion, largely focused on increasing procurement of Standard Missile-3 Block IIA interceptors. MDA’s procurement numbers combine about $1 billion in the base budget with $4.7 billion in a planned 2026 reconciliation bill. The FY ‘27 budget seeks to procure 136 SM-3 IIAs at…