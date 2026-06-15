Pentagon May Make ‘Tradeoffs’ For Low-Cost Autonomous Tech Without Reconciliation Funds, CTO Says

The Pentagon’s chief technology officer has said the department may need to make “tradeoffs” on certain capability priorities if Congress doesn’t pass a reconciliation with $350 billion in requested defense spending, to potentially include prioritizing cheaper autonomous weapons over more “exquisite” platforms. “We just won’t be able to buy as much or move as fast. There’s no alternative. Congress does appropriations. That’s what they do, we receive them and we do the best we can,” Emil Michael, under secretary of…