Pentagon Invests To On-Shore Optical Display Supply Chain

The Defense Department on Thursday said it has invested $24.5 million in two companies to strengthen the supply chain for optical display technology. The investments were made last September in Kopin Corp. [KOPN] and Tectus Corp., which is now Mojo Vision. DoD did not disclose the amounts each company was paid. The companies are onshoring the supply chain for micro light-emitting diode (LED) displays, which can easily be read by individuals even in direct sunlight save on size, weight and…