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Pentagon Conducting Review Of Its Military Labs, Identifying ‘Barriers’ To Tech Proliferation

Matthew Beinart By
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Pentagon Conducting Review Of Its Military Labs, Identifying ‘Barriers’ To Tech Proliferation
Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Emil Michael addresses the Department of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program Exhibition at the Pentagon on July 8 (DoD Photo)

The Pentagon is currently conducting a review of its military laboratories to assess “barriers” that can be removed to proliferate its technology development work faster, officials said Wednesday.  The review was driven by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s early January memo directing changes to the department’s innovation ecosystem, with Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Emil Michael saying he wants to ensure the labs “have the right authorities to do more, better, faster." “Part of the lab review is…

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