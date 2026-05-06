Pentagon Conducting Review Of Its Military Labs, Identifying ‘Barriers’ To Tech Proliferation

The Pentagon is currently conducting a review of its military laboratories to assess “barriers” that can be removed to proliferate its technology development work faster, officials said Wednesday. The review was driven by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s early January memo directing changes to the department’s innovation ecosystem, with Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Emil Michael saying he wants to ensure the labs “have the right authorities to do more, better, faster." “Part of the lab review is…
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Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]