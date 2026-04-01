Pentagon, Boeing Announce Seven-Year Framework To Triple PAC-3 Seeker Production

The Pentagon and Boeing [BA] announced Wednesday they have agreed on a new framework to triple production of seekers for Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 interceptors over the next seven years. Boeing said the agreement, the latest in the Pentagon’s series of deals to boost manufacturing capacity of select weapons, will enable it to “immediately begin production ramp-up” along with PAC-3 contractor Lockheed Martin [LMT], with plans to negotiate a multi-year contract award later this year. “The framework agreement enables a…
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Congress Updates
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
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