Pentagon, Boeing Announce Seven-Year Framework To Triple PAC-3 Seeker Production

The Pentagon and Boeing [BA] announced Wednesday they have agreed on a new framework to triple production of seekers for Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 interceptors over the next seven years. Boeing said the agreement, the latest in the Pentagon’s series of deals to boost manufacturing capacity of select weapons, will enable it to “immediately begin production ramp-up” along with PAC-3 contractor Lockheed Martin [LMT], with plans to negotiate a multi-year contract award later this year. “The framework agreement enables a…