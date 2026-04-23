Pentagon And L3Harris Close $1 Billion Investment For Equity Deal In Company’s Missile Solutions Business

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] said on Thursday that the Pentagon has invested $1 billion from Defense Department’s Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program in the company's new Missile Solutions business, a plan that DoD and L3Harris announced in January. In the second half of 2026, Missile Solutions (MSL) is to become a new company upon an initial public offering (IPO), "pending market conditions," and L3Harris will retain a more than 80 percent ownership stake in the new company, L3Harris said…