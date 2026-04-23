Pentagon And L3Harris Close $1 Billion Investment For Equity Deal In Company’s Missile Solutions Business

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] said on Thursday that the Pentagon has invested $1 billion from Defense Department’s Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program in the company's new Missile Solutions business, a plan that DoD and L3Harris announced in January. In the second half of 2026, Missile Solutions (MSL) is to become a new company upon an initial public offering (IPO), "pending market conditions," and L3Harris will retain a more than 80 percent ownership stake in the new company, L3Harris said…
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Congress Updates
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
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