PDW Raises $110 Million To Expand Offerings, Increase Drone Production

Drone startup Performance Drone Works (PDW) has raised $110 million in a new funding round to expand its product offerings, ramp production and pursue other strategic programs. The Series B round was led by Ondas [ONDS]. “We are investing in expanded production capacity and a U.S.-anchored supply chain to ensure resilient, domestically built systems delivered at the highest level,” James Slider, PDW CEO, said in a statement. PDW is offering its C100 quadcopter drone in pursuit of the Army’s Medium…