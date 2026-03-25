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PDW Raises $110 Million To Expand Offerings, Increase Drone Production

Cal Biesecker By
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PDW Raises $110 Million To Expand Offerings, Increase Drone Production
An Army soldier operates PDW's C100 drone at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin in California. Photo: PDW.

Drone startup Performance Drone Works (PDW) has raised $110 million in a new funding round to expand its product offerings, ramp production and pursue other strategic programs. The Series B round was led by Ondas [ONDS]. “We are investing in expanded production capacity and a U.S.-anchored supply chain to ensure resilient, domestically built systems delivered at the highest level,” James Slider, PDW CEO, said in a statement. PDW is offering its C100 quadcopter drone in pursuit of the Army’s Medium…

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