PBS Aerospace Opens Turbojet Engine Facility In Georgia

PBS Aerospace, a business of Czech-based engineering company PBS Group, on Thursday established its headquarters in Georgia, where the turbojet engine manufacturer also opened a new facility to build propulsion systems for drones and advanced munitions to meet rising Defense Department demand. The new manufacturing facility will be able to build several thousand small turbojet engines annually beginning in 2026, PBS Aerospace said. The company will build the 100-pound thrust class TJ40 and 200-pound thrust class TJ80 engines in Roswell,…