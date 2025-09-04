Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

PBS Aerospace Opens Turbojet Engine Facility In Georgia

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
PBS Aerospace Opens Turbojet Engine Facility In Georgia
PBS TJ40 engine. Photo: PBS Aerospace

PBS Aerospace, a business of Czech-based engineering company PBS Group, on Thursday established its headquarters in Georgia, where the turbojet engine manufacturer also opened a new facility to build propulsion systems for drones and advanced munitions to meet rising Defense Department demand. The new manufacturing facility will be able to build several thousand small turbojet engines annually beginning in 2026, PBS Aerospace said. The company will build the 100-pound thrust class TJ40 and 200-pound thrust class TJ80 engines in Roswell,…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Nuclear Modernization

House Energy and Water Apps Bill Passes by Single Vote

Business/Financial

Tax Benefit Boosts SAIC’s Income In Second Quarter But Sales Dip On Federal Contracting Challenges

Army

Army Awards Lockheed Martin $9.8 Billion PAC-3 MSE Contract

Navy/USMC

Marine Corps Awards RTX $380 Million Deal For MRIC Full Rate Production

Trending

Five Organizations Get Green Light on SLCM-N Prototype Designs
State Department OK’s $8.5 Billion IBCS-Enabled Patriot Sale To Denmark
BAE Nabs $1.7 Billion Contract For Up To 55,000 APKWS IIs
150 Companies Interested in RG-XX, U.S. Space Force Official Says
Space Solar Power Company Boosts Funding Round With Lockheed Martin Investment

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume