Palladyne AI Nabs Navy Contract For Air-Launched Near Hypersonic Missile

Pallayne Corp. [PDYN] on Wednesday announced its GuideTech subsidiary recently won a Navy contract to develop a new lower cost air-launched, near hypersonic long-range missile, the Air-Launched Rapid Response Missile (ALRRM). The company specified the government expects the missile to travel at almost hypersonic speeds at long range but at a “fraction of the cost of other air-breathing hypersonic weapons, meeting the Department of War’s recent call for affordability without compromising capability.” Other specifications include having a range of over…