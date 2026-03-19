Palladyne AI Nabs Navy Contract For Air-Launched Near Hypersonic Missile

Pallayne Corp. [PDYN] on Wednesday announced its GuideTech subsidiary recently won a Navy contract to develop a new lower cost air-launched, near hypersonic long-range missile, the Air-Launched Rapid Response Missile (ALRRM). The company specified the government expects the missile to travel at almost hypersonic speeds at long range but at a “fraction of the cost of other air-breathing hypersonic weapons, meeting the Department of War’s recent call for affordability without compromising capability.” Other specifications include having a range of over…
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Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
Army Taking ‘More Refined’ Approach On Push For Right To Repair Reforms, Obadal Says
After lawmakers decided against including major “right to repair” reforms in the latest defense policy bill, a senior Army official has said the service is continuing its push for authorities […]
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
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