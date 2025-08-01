Palantir Nabs $10 Billion Army Software Award That Consolidates Dozens Of Deals

The Army on Friday awarded Palantir [PLTR] a contract worth up to $10 billion over the next decade to provide software services, with the deal consolidating dozens of current contracts with the company under one agreement. The new Enterprise Agreement “establishes a comprehensive framework for the Army's future software and data needs,” the service said. "This Enterprise Agreement represents a pivotal step in the Army's commitment to modernizing our capabilities while being fiscally responsible,” Leo Garciga, the Army’s chief information…