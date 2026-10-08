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Overland AI Unveils IBEX Autonomous Ground Vehicle For Marine Corps MADIS Program

Cal Biesecker By
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Overland AI Unveils IBEX Autonomous Ground Vehicle For Marine Corps MADIS Program
Overland AI's IBEX autonomous ground vehicle it is producing for the Marine Corps, Special Operations Command and Army. Photo: Overland AI

Autonomous ground vehicle (AGV) developer Overland AI this week introduced its latest product, IBEX, the first AGV to be built under a production contract with deliveries to Marine Corps set to begin in 2027. IBEX is based on Polaris’ [PII] MRZR tactical utility vehicle designed for the military and will be used by the Marines to integrate counter-drone and short-range air defense capabilities in an unmanned version of the Marine Air Defense Integrated System platform. Overland in June announced the…

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