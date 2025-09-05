Overland AI To Use New SPARK Upfit Kit For Army’s ISV Autonomy Program

Overland AI has said it will utilize its new SPARK upfit kit for its work on the Army’s new program to bring autonomy capability to Infantry Squad Vehicles. Stephanie Bonk, Overland AI’s co-founder and president, told Defense Daily the company sees the Army’s Unmanned Systems (UxS) Autonomy effort as a “springboard” to bringing autonomous driving capabilities to more types of ground vehicles. “We’ve made a lot of strides in three years as a company fitting multiple different types of vehicles…