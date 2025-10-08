Overland AI Teams With AimLock On Targeting Systems For ULTRA Autonomous Vehicle

Overland AI has announced a partnership to integrate AimLock’s targeting and engagement systems on its ULTRA autonomous ground vehicle, with the firms citing potential to support counter-drone applications. Byron Boots, co-founder and CEO of Overland AI, told Defense Daily on Wednesday the company is aiming to integrate a wide variety of payloads with ULTRA as it looks to provide the platform for use in forthcoming demonstrations. “We want to show that the art of the possible is. We think that…