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Orbital Warfare Systems Top Priority for Space Chief Nominee

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Orbital Warfare Systems Top Priority for Space Chief Nominee
Pictured is a Department of the Air Force photo of Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess addressing a panel at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo. on Feb. 24.

Fielding more systems for orbital warfare has been the top priority of the White House's nominee to succeed Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman. The Trump administration on April 30 tapped Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess for a fourth star and to be the Space Force's next uniformed head, pending Senate confirmation. The 56-year-old Schiess has been the deputy chief of space operations for operations since November and before that served for nearly two years as the inaugural commander…

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