Orbital Warfare Systems Top Priority for Space Chief Nominee

Fielding more systems for orbital warfare has been the top priority of the White House's nominee to succeed Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman. The Trump administration on April 30 tapped Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess for a fourth star and to be the Space Force's next uniformed head, pending Senate confirmation. The 56-year-old Schiess has been the deputy chief of space operations for operations since November and before that served for nearly two years as the inaugural commander…