Ondas To Acquire Mistral, Giving Access To U.S. Prime Contracts, Manufacturing Footprint

Ondas Inc. [ONDS] on Monday said it has agreed to acquire Mistral Inc., in a deal that would give it access to more than $1 billion in potential work with the Defense Department and other federal and state customers, and add manufacturing infrastructure. The transaction is valued at $175 million. Mistral, which is based in Maryland, is competing for an Army loitering munition program, and makes counter-drone interceptors, and mobile surveillance systems. The company is also a prime contractor on…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
In Response To Flag Concerns, DoD Looks To Reduce Drone Prices, As Order for 30,000 Looms
The Pentagon is bargain shopping for Group 1 drones, as other countries, including Ukraine and China, have taken advantage of consumer electronics-level prices to bolster their stables. “In last spring’s […]
Amid Questions On Weapons Stockpiles, Caine Says U.S. Has ‘Sufficient’ Munitions For Iran Operation
Pentagon leaders on Wednesday sought to quell concerns over the rate at which the U.S. is employing critical munitions in its military strike campaign against Iran, with lawmakers also pressing […]
SASC Leaders Criticize Trump’s Defense Strategy, Press Colby On Policy Shifts
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) leadership on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration’s new National Defense Strategy (NDS) and pressed the Pentagon’s top policy official to explain the document’s priorities. SASC […]
Wicker Wants Legislation On DoD’s Equity Investments In Minerals Supply Chain
Legislation regarding equity investments by the Defense Department in critical mineral supply chains is needed to strengthen the larger defense industrial base and demonstrate to the “free market” that the […]