Ondas To Acquire Mistral, Giving Access To U.S. Prime Contracts, Manufacturing Footprint

Ondas Inc. [ONDS] on Monday said it has agreed to acquire Mistral Inc., in a deal that would give it access to more than $1 billion in potential work with the Defense Department and other federal and state customers, and add manufacturing infrastructure. The transaction is valued at $175 million. Mistral, which is based in Maryland, is competing for an Army loitering munition program, and makes counter-drone interceptors, and mobile surveillance systems. The company is also a prime contractor on…