Ondas Announces Deals To Acquire Several Israeli Defense And Security Firms

Ondas Holdings [ONDS] on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire counter-drone technology company Sentrycs for $225 million, the third deal it has announced in a week for an Israeli-based company. Deal terms include $125 million in cash and $100 million in stock. Ondas, which is based in Boston, said Sentrycs’ will give it a cyber-over-radio frequency technology that will add a detection and control layer to its existing counter-unmanned aircraft ecosystem. “Passive RF detection and tracking are essential to…