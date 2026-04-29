Official: Marines Plan OPF-L Fielding Call In ‘June Timeframe,’ Wants Anti-Armor OPF-M In FY ‘28

The Marine Corps is planning a fielding decision for its Organic Precision Fires-Light (OPF-L) loitering munition program in “the June timeframe,” an official said Wednesday, while the service is also set to begin pursuing a larger, anti-armor version of the capability. Col. Bradley Sams, the Marine Corps’ program manager for ground weapon systems, said he wants to get after the bigger OPF-Medium “as quick as possible,” with an ideal timeline to begin receiving systems in fiscal year 2028. “As far…
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Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
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