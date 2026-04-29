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Navy/USMC

Official: Marines Plan OPF-L Fielding Call In ‘June Timeframe,’ Wants Anti-Armor OPF-M In FY ‘28

Matthew Beinart By
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Official: Marines Plan OPF-L Fielding Call In ‘June Timeframe,’ Wants Anti-Armor OPF-M In FY ‘28
Marines with 1st Marine Division conduct an early capability release test event for a new loitering munition system in Camp Pendleton, CA, January 28, 2026. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Kristiana Montanez

The Marine Corps is planning a fielding decision for its Organic Precision Fires-Light (OPF-L) loitering munition program in “the June timeframe,” an official said Wednesday, while the service is also set to begin pursuing a larger, anti-armor version of the capability. Col. Bradley Sams, the Marine Corps’ program manager for ground weapon systems, said he wants to get after the bigger OPF-Medium “as quick as possible,” with an ideal timeline to begin receiving systems in fiscal year 2028.  “As far…

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