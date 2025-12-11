Northrop Grumman’s SiAW Completes Separation Test From F-16

A Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW) developed by Northrop Grumman [NOC] completed an airborne separation test from an Air Force F-16 aircraft as part of ongoing development efforts of the air-to-ground missile, the company said on Thursday. The test missile was delivered to the Air Force in 2024 (Defense Daily, Nov. 18, 2024). The separation test was done to “validate the flight safety and aerodynamic performance” of the weapon and showcase its design maturity, Northrop Grumman said. The Air Force wants…