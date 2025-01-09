Northrop Grumman’s Modified Ballistic Re-Entry Vehicle-11 (MBRV-11) with a new front-end to be integrated onto intermediate range ballistic missile and intercontinental ballistic missile targets, emulating sophisticated threats the Next Generation Interceptor is designed to defeat in missile defense test demonstrations. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)
By Rich Abott
@ReaderRabott
01/09/2025
01/09/2025
missile defense Northrop Grumman

While Northrop Grumman [NOC] is not building the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI), it said Thursday it has been cleared to build NGI’s mock target, called the MBRV-11.

The company describes the Modified Ballistic Re-Entry Vehicle-11 (MBRV-11) as having a…

