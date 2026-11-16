Northrop Grumman’s team in Rocket Center, West Virginia, performs a static test of a PAC-3 MSE solid rocket motor. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman [NOC] on Monday announced a new $1.6 billion order from Lockheed Martin [LMT] to expand production of Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) propulsion parts as a downstream effect of the Defense Department’s framework agreements to expand production of the interceptor.

This order specifically includes the dual-pulse solid rocket motors (SRM) and ignition safety devices needed to produce Lockheed Martin’s PAC-3 MSE.

A company spokesperson told Defense Daily the contract from PAC-3 MSE prime Lockheed Martin was awarded in mid-to-late October. The award aims to increase production at the Northrop Grumman facility Allegany Ballistics Laboratory (ABL) facility in Rocket Center, W.Va., it manufactures the dual-pulse solid rocket motor that powers the PAC-3 MSE.

They noted the award was referenced by Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet in their Oct. 25 quarterly earnings call, when he noted that since the quarter closed they awarded a “$1.6 billion contract to Northrop Grumman for propulsion and other missile components.”

Early production under the contract has already started and the spokesperson said the work is expected to last at least through the current seven-year framework agreement between Lockheed Martin and the Pentagon.

The company would not disclose specific numbers of units planned in the ramp-up, but the spokesperson said the planned ramp is “significant” and will support the Army’s anticipated growth in annual PAC-3 MSE production from about 600 units to thousands “in the near term.”

“We’re answering the nation’s call with urgency and turning years of propulsion investment into expanded capacity for the warfighter. Since 2019, we’ve modernized our propulsion industrial base, committing more than $2 billion in munitions technologies and facilities — including over $1 billion in solid rocket motor production. This award translates that commitment into greater scale, so we can deliver more PAC-3 MSE interceptors to U.S. and allied forces faster,” Ben Davies, corporate vice president and president of Northrop Grumman Defense Systems, said in a statement.

In January. Lockheed Martin and the Defense Department signed a seven-year framework agreement focused on increasing annual production of the PAC-3 MSE from about 600 to 2,000 interceptors (Defense Daily, Jan. 6).

Then, in April, the Army awarded Lockheed Martin a $4.76 billion contract to go toward speeding up PAC-3 MSE production in year one, followed up in July by another $53.9 billion contract modification covering multi-year procurement for the PAC-3 MSEs from fiscal years 2026 to 2032 (Defense Daily, April 9 and July 30).

This was followed up in August with Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and the Pentagon agreeing to a $2 billion framework agreement looking to triple PAC-3 MSE production via the company’s sold rocket motor production support at its ABL facility (Defense Daily, Aug. 3.).

The company spokesperson confirmed this order is creating new production lines, with Northrop Grumman currently building a fifth plant at ABL, called Plant 5.

This new facility “will increase our energetics production capacity there by 30 percent. PAC-3 MSE motors, among other programs, will be produced at Plant 5 once fully operational in early 2028,” the spokesperson said.

Until Plant 5 is ready, the motors will continue to be produced in other existing plant facilities.

Northrop Grumman did not provide specific planned staffing numbers but confirmed they are ramping up production across several critical munitions solid rocket motor programs at ABL and their Elkton, Md., site, so “we’re planning to increase the workforce appropriately as needed.”