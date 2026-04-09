Army Orders $4.8 Billion In Lockheed Martin PAC-3 MSEs

The Army on April 9 awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $4.76 billion contract for production of an unspecified number of Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles. The Defense Department contract announcement noted this includes all incidental services, hardware, equipment, technical planning, management, and manufacturing efforts. The contract covers production through June 2030. Notably, the funding is split between $4.5 billion in Foreign Military Sales and $265 million in Army FY 2026 missile procurement accounts. In January, DoD…