Golden Dome Head Pushes Back on CBO Estimate; Sen. Sheehy Agrees On Trillion Dollar Scale

The head of the Golden Dome program on May 14 strongly disagreed with a new Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimate that a system along the lines of President Donald Trump’s proposed missile defense initiative could cost upwards of $1.2 trillion over 20 years. “They’re not estimating what we’re building,” Gen. Michael Guetlein, direct reporting program manager (DRPM) for Golden Dome, said in a common line he uses in response to independent estimates of the program’s potential costs. Guetlein was speaking…