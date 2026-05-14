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Golden Dome Head Pushes Back on CBO Estimate; Sen. Sheehy Agrees On Trillion Dollar Scale

Rich Abott By
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Golden Dome Head Pushes Back on CBO Estimate; Sen. Sheehy Agrees On Trillion Dollar Scale
Space Force Gen. Mike Guetlein, the first Golden Dome for America Direct Reporting Program Manager (GDA DRPM). (Photo: U.S. Space Force)

The head of the Golden Dome program on May 14 strongly disagreed with a new Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimate that a system along the lines of President Donald Trump’s proposed missile defense initiative could cost upwards of $1.2 trillion over 20 years. “They’re not estimating what we’re building,” Gen. Michael Guetlein, direct reporting program manager (DRPM) for Golden Dome, said in a common line he uses in response to independent estimates of the program’s potential costs. Guetlein was speaking…

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