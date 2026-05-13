CBO Estimates Golden Dome With Boost-Phase Space Interceptors At $1.2 Trillion

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates a potential national missile defense system, along the lines of the Golden Dome’s initially stated objectives, would cost about $1.2 trillion FY 2026 dollars to develop, deploy and operate for 20 years. CBO based its analysis on a notional national missile defense (NMD) architecture based on the defensive systems and capabilities called for in President Donald Trump's initial January 2025 Iron Dome for America executive order that later turned into Golden Dome (Defense Daily,…