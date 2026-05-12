More Defense Contractors Participating In Army’s Right To Integrate Initiative

An increasing number of defense contractors have agreed to participate in an Army initiative that will unlock proprietary weapons, software, radar and other military systems to able to share and receive data over a common, modular command and control network, the service’s secretary said on Tuesday. The Right to Integrate (R2I) effort began with 10 companies, including the major defense prime contractors, who “immediately agreed to send thousands of pieces of equipment, engineers and scientists to Fort Carson” in Colorado…