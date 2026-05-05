Anduril Outlines Team For Space-Based Interceptors Program

Anduril Industries on Tuesday named its teammates that are helping it prototype technologies for the Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) program that is part of the Golden Dome homeland missile defense initiative. The company’s partners include Impulse Space, Inversion Space, K2 Space, Sandia National Labs and Voyager Technologies [VOYG]. Anduril did not say what each partner will be contributing to its SBI team. Impulse Space makes kick-stages to lift satellites to different orbits and offers a maneuverable spacecraft called Mira. Inversion Space…