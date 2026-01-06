DoD and Lockheed Martin Sign Framework Agreement To More Than Triple PAC-3 MSE Production

The Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Tuesday announced a new seven year-long framework agreement aimed at pushing annual production of the Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors from about 600 currently to 2,000. DoD said the agreement establishes a "transformative new acquisition model” to expand production of the munitions by providing long-term demand certainty, incentivizing industrial investment for higher production, cut lead times, drive supply chain management efficiencies and reduce upfront government investments. It…