Northrop Grumman Hires CFO From Outside Defense Industry

Northrop Grumman [NOC] on Thursday said that Ken Crews, the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) is leaving the company, and will be succeeded by John Greene, who most recently was the top finance officer for Discover Financial Services until it was acquired by Capital One [COF] in May. Greene will become CFO on Jan. 7, 2026, and Crews will remain with the company until Feb. 20, 2026 to help with the transition. Crews has been with Northrop Grumman for 22…