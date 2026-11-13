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Northrop Grumman Bringing Mission Systems To Future Hermeus High-Mach Aircraft

Cal Biesecker By
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Northrop Grumman Bringing Mission Systems To Future Hermeus High-Mach Aircraft
Rendering of Hermeus' future Mission Plane that will include mission systems by Northrop Grumman. Image: Hermeus

Northrop Grumman [NOC] and aircraft developer Hermeus are teaming on the integration of mission systems with the startup’s future high-Mach prototype, Mission Plane, that will be ready for flight-testing in 2028, the companies said this week. Mission Plane is part of Hermeus’ iterative prototype aircraft product roadmap that began with Mk 0, a ground test aircraft, and has continued through the Quarterhorse Mk 2.2, the latest reusable unmanned flight-test aircraft that demonstrates supersonic stability and control. Hermeus is building more…

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