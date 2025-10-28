Nominee To Lead DoD Mission Capabilities Wants More Experimentation Events

More experimentation to find and fix system problems early would boost the Defense Department’s goal of speeding the delivery of new capabilities to military forces in the field, the nominee to the department’s Mission Capabilities office said on Tuesday. Holding more “joint prototyping and experimentation events” would be part of a “sustainable system” aimed at transitioning technologies into the field, James Caggy told the Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing. Caggy said he has three main priorities if…