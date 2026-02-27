Nominal Supports Navy With Software Test Infrastructure Layer In Recent CCA Work

A recent Navy demonstration of autonomously piloted jet-powered unmanned aircraft working with a virtual manned F/A-18 fighter jet to defend designated combat air patrol (CAP) zones featured a software layer from Nominal to rapidly present test results and allow the service to quickly act on the data, the company said last Friday. The Nominal Core platform ingested and organized the flight telemetry and other test data to help with the Navy’s post-test analysis workflows, Cameron McCord, co-founder and CEO of…