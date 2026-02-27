Sign In
Search
Advanced / Transformational Technology

Nominal Supports Navy With Software Test Infrastructure Layer In Recent CCA Work

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Nominal Supports Navy With Software Test Infrastructure Layer In Recent CCA Work
Image of test data provided by Nominal's software platform. Photo: Nominal

A recent Navy demonstration of autonomously piloted jet-powered unmanned aircraft working with a virtual manned F/A-18 fighter jet to defend designated combat air patrol (CAP) zones featured a software layer from Nominal to rapidly present test results and allow the service to quickly act on the data, the company said last Friday. The Nominal Core platform ingested and organized the flight telemetry and other test data to help with the Navy’s post-test analysis workflows, Cameron McCord, co-founder and CEO of…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

Army’s Mesquite Facility Not Close To Making 155mm Metal Parts, Re-Scoping With GD

Air Force

Experimental Operations Unit Flights To Spur CCA Increment 2 Requirements

Business/Financial

Redwire Emphasizes Defense Pivot And Maturing Capabilities In 2025 Results

Army

Army Accelerates S-MET Inc. II Timeline, Will Begin Testing Prototypes This Spring

Trending

Air Force Acquisition Official: ‘APG-85 Is A Helluva Radar Unless You Don’t Have One’
Rolls-Royce F130 Engine For B-52 Passes Altitude And Operability Testing, Company Says
Kratos, GE Win Air Force Contract For GEK1500 Engine Preliminary Design
Anduril Gets $44 Million In DPA Funding To Expand Rocket Motor Production
Contract Awards

Congress Updates

Congress

Wicker Wants Legislation On DoD’s Equity Investments In Minerals Supply Chain

Legislation regarding equity investments by the Defense Department in critical mineral supply chains is needed to strengthen the larger defense industrial base and demonstrate to the “free market” that the […]

Congress

“Not Sure How They Get To Where They Wanna Be,” Calvert Says of $1.5 Trillion Defense Topline Proposal

As the federal government enters a third week of tardiness in a fiscal 2027 budget release, a big question is how the Pentagon will be able to spend $500 billion […]

Congress

Path Uncertain For $1.5 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Topline After Trump Casts Doubt On Second Reconciliation Bill

The path to achieve the White House’s call for a $1.5 trillion defense topline in 2027 appears murkier now after President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the prospects of […]

Congress

Senate Budget Dems Push For Defense Reconciliation Spending Details, Cite ‘Slush Fund’ Concerns

Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee have raised “significant concern” with the Pentagon’s move to classify reconciliation spending plans, urging the department to provide more public details on how the […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume