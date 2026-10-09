NGC2 Architecture To Be Deployed Across Army’s I Corps By End Of 2027, Anduril Says

The Army is planning to have Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) capability deployed across I Corps by the end of 2027, lead contractor Anduril told reporters on Friday. “Then [that will be] continuing out to subsequent divisions over the following years. There's not a locked plan for the subsequent ones, but that is what grows the usage as we go year over year,” Zach Kramer, Anduril’s vice president of mission command, said in a briefing. Anduril announced on Oct.…