NGA Mission To Support World Magnetic Model Launches On SpaceX Rocket

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Monday lifted off with 119 payloads for low-Earth orbit (LEO), including three small satellites developed by competitors under the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s (NGA) MagQuest program to find new ways of collecting data on Earth’s magnetic field in support of the World Magnetic Model (WMM). The Transporter-16 rideshare mission launched at 4:02 PDT from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., and was the 12th flight for the first stage booster, which landed on SpaceX’s “Of Course…