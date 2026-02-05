NGA Awards Vantor $5 Million For Global Change Detection Under Luno B Contract

Vantor on Thursday said it received a $5.3 million contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide automated analytics on real-time changes in Earth’s terrain, helping the agency with its mapping and intelligence missions. The award is the company’s first under NGA’s multiple-award Luno B contract announced in January 2025 to 13 companies (Defense Daily, Jan. 15, 2025). The agency has also awarded NV5, Planet Labs [PL] and Ursa Space Systems Luno B orders (Defense Daily, July 2 and…