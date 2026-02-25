New Sub Forces Head Succeeds Gaucher As He Preps For New Sub Czar Position

Navy Vice Adm. Richard Seif relieved Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher as commander of Submarine Forces and Submarine Force Atlantic during a change of command ceremony on Feb. 20 as the latter is getting ready to become a new submarine leader. In January, the Senate confirmed Gaucher to become the first direct reporting portfolio manager for submarines, overseeing both the Virginia and Columbia-class boats, where he will report directly to Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced…