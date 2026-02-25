Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

New Sub Forces Head Succeeds Gaucher As He Preps For New Sub Czar Position

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
New Sub Forces Head Succeeds Gaucher As He Preps For New Sub Czar Position
Vice Adm. Richard Seif during the Submarine Force change of command ceremony on Feb. 20, 2026 when he relieved Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher as Commander, Submarine Forces/Submarine Force Atlantic/Allied Submarine Command. Gaucher is set to next serve as the first Submarine Direct Reporting Manager (DPRM). (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani Jones-Thornton)

Navy Vice Adm. Richard Seif relieved Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher as commander of Submarine Forces and Submarine Force Atlantic during a change of command ceremony on Feb. 20 as the latter is getting ready to become a new submarine leader. In January, the Senate confirmed Gaucher to become the first direct reporting portfolio manager for submarines, overseeing both the Virginia and Columbia-class boats, where he will report directly to Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Navy/USMC

Navy To Test Unmanned Tailored Force Pairings With Roosevelt Strike Group; Small USV With LCS

Navy/USMC

Spending Plan Outlines How Navy Seeks To Expand UUV Production, Confirms Shift Away From Orca XLUUV

Navy/USMC

SDB II StormBreaker Reaches IOC On Navy Super Hornet

Navy/USMC

Marine Corps Pushing For Full 35-Ship LSM Fleet, Next Budget To Fund Up To 23 Ships

Trending

Rolls-Royce F130 Engine For B-52 Passes Altitude And Operability Testing, Company Says
Kratos, GE Win Air Force Contract For GEK1500 Engine Preliminary Design
Defense Watch: F-47 Engine, Army News, Leidos Realigns, New SRM Facility
Anduril Gets $44 Million In DPA Funding To Expand Rocket Motor Production
Contract Awards

Congress Updates

Congress

Wicker Wants Legislation On DoD’s Equity Investments In Minerals Supply Chain

Legislation regarding equity investments by the Defense Department in critical mineral supply chains is needed to strengthen the larger defense industrial base and demonstrate to the “free market” that the […]

Congress

“Not Sure How They Get To Where They Wanna Be,” Calvert Says of $1.5 Trillion Defense Topline Proposal

As the federal government enters a third week of tardiness in a fiscal 2027 budget release, a big question is how the Pentagon will be able to spend $500 billion […]

Congress

Path Uncertain For $1.5 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Topline After Trump Casts Doubt On Second Reconciliation Bill

The path to achieve the White House’s call for a $1.5 trillion defense topline in 2027 appears murkier now after President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the prospects of […]

Congress

Senate Budget Dems Push For Defense Reconciliation Spending Details, Cite ‘Slush Fund’ Concerns

Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee have raised “significant concern” with the Pentagon’s move to classify reconciliation spending plans, urging the department to provide more public details on how the […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume