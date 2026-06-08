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Mine Countermeasure Systems Need To Be Self-Contained, Have Onboard Data Analysis: Officials Say

Rich Abott By
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Mine Countermeasure Systems Need To Be Self-Contained, Have Onboard Data Analysis: Officials Say
Sailors conduct mine countermeasures (MCM) unmanned surface vessel (USV) launch and recovery (L&R) operations in the mission bay of the USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) in fall 2022. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

While the Navy grapples with the prospect of hunting Iranian mines in the Strait of Hormuz amid conflict with Iran, Navy officers last week said they want to see future mine countermeasure (MCM) systems that are be single detect-to-engage unmanned vehicles that are not towed and can analyze and identify a mine onboard without conferring with headquarters. “As we move forward with more robotic and autonomous systems…I'm not a particular fan of the tractor-trailer model, meaning you have an unmanned…

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