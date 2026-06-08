Mine Countermeasure Systems Need To Be Self-Contained, Have Onboard Data Analysis: Officials Say

While the Navy grapples with the prospect of hunting Iranian mines in the Strait of Hormuz amid conflict with Iran, Navy officers last week said they want to see future mine countermeasure (MCM) systems that are be single detect-to-engage unmanned vehicles that are not towed and can analyze and identify a mine onboard without conferring with headquarters. “As we move forward with more robotic and autonomous systems…I'm not a particular fan of the tractor-trailer model, meaning you have an unmanned…
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Congress Updates
HASC’s Final FY ‘27 NDAA Expands Systems Eligible For Multi-Years, Includes LTAMDS, IBCS, ARRW
House defense authorizers added a measure to their version of the next defense policy bill that would expand the list of weapons platforms eligible for multi-year contracts, to include the […]
HASC Bill Would Allow Air Force To Buy More Than 267 F-15EXs
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill would allow the Air Force to buy more than 267 F-15EX fighters by Boeing [BA] and would extend the […]
Defense Bill Tries To Block Foreign Shipbuilding, Adds $1 Billion For Second DDG
The final version of the House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense authorization bill included two amendments pushed by Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) that restrict procuring Navy warships […]
Replacement Munitions May Not Be One-for-One; May Include New Weapons Chemistries, Wittman Says
As the Pentagon looks to refill inventories of weapons used in Iran and elsewhere, replacements may not be one for one but instead mark a new portfolio mix, according to […]
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