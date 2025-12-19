Sign In
Search
Uncategorized

New Navy Frigate Will Be “Mothership” To Control Unmanned Systems For Future Hybrid Fleet

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
New Navy Frigate Will Be “Mothership” To Control Unmanned Systems For Future Hybrid Fleet
V-BAT drone operating from a Coast Guard National Security Cutter. Photo: Shield AI

The Navy’s future small surface combatant will serve as a command-and-control platform to coordinate with, and operate, unmanned systems as part of the service’s hybrid fleet, a Navy official said on Dec. 19. The FF(X), based on the Coast Guard’s 418-foot Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC), includes an aft flight deck for helicopters and unmanned aircraft systems. The Navy plans to use the flight deck for helicopter and drone operations as well, the official told Defense Daily. In addition to…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

Nammo And Firehawk Aerospace Make More Rocket Motor Investments In U.S.

Navy/USMC

Navy Picks HII To Build New Small Surface Combatants Based On National Security Cutter

Advanced / Transformational Technology

SDA Awards Over $3.5 Billion For Tracking Layer Of Tranche 3

Missile Defense

MDA Says It Now Has Made 2,100 Awards Under SHIELD

Trending

Army Adds CHAOS Industries’ Radar Technology To Acquisition Marketplace
Navy Wants F/A-XX But DoD Still Looking To Balance Industrial Base With F-47
AFRL Seeking Innovations For C-sUAS “Kill Chain And Point Defense”
GD Has Delivered First M1E3 Abrams Tank Prototype, Army Chief Says
U.S. Space Force Considering Upgrades for Three Electromagnetic Warfare Systems

Contract Updates

UPDATE: Belmont Instrument LLC (Billerica, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0004) – $48,750,000),

UPDATE: Belmont Instrument LLC, Billerica, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0004, $48,750,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022.…

Gilbane Japan GK (Tokyo, Japan) – $53,097,051

Gilbane Japan GK, Tokyo, Japan, has been awarded a $53,097,051 firm-fixed-price contract for project LXEZ201072 Repair Special Operations Wing Facility B3524. This contract provides for a design-build project with the purpose of replacing existing concrete roof and repair 38,875 square-foot…

Raytheon Co. (Fort Wayne, Indiana) – $15,401,144

Raytheon Co., Fort Wayne, Indiana, was awarded a $15,401,144 firm-fixed-price contract to update the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System. The amount of this action is $15,401,144. Bids were solicited via the web with one received. Work will be performed…

Gilbane Federal (Concord, California) – $17,249,472

Gilbane Federal, Concord, California, was awarded a $17,249,472 firm-fixed-price contract for the conversion of a building to a secure space. The amount of this action is $17,249,472. Bids were solicited via the web with three received. Work will be performed…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume