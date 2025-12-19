New Navy Frigate Will Be “Mothership” To Control Unmanned Systems For Future Hybrid Fleet

The Navy’s future small surface combatant will serve as a command-and-control platform to coordinate with, and operate, unmanned systems as part of the service’s hybrid fleet, a Navy official said on Dec. 19. The FF(X), based on the Coast Guard’s 418-foot Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC), includes an aft flight deck for helicopters and unmanned aircraft systems. The Navy plans to use the flight deck for helicopter and drone operations as well, the official told Defense Daily. In addition to…