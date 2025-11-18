New National Space Cybersecurity Policy Emphasizes Intrusion Detection and Response

RESTON, Va.--A new national space cybersecurity policy updates the inter-agency Committee on National Security Systems Policy Number 12 (CNSSP-12) by emphasizing intrusion detection and monitoring among other elements. Chaired by a Pentagon representative, CNSS, begun in 1953 as the U.S. Communications Security Board, also consists of officials from the military service branches, the National Security Agency, Central Intelligence Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, and other national security organizations. CNSSP-12 has had several updates since its…